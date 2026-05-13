Ikea is trialling robotic boots to process orders faster

Ikea is testing robotic boots in Helsingborg, Sweden, to speed up order picking and reduce physical strain. Initial measurements showed that employees walked up to twice as fast, and average hourly picking productivity increased by 16%.

One of over 40 tests

The so-called Moonwalkers, which are worn over regular shoes, use AI to adapt to the wearer’s walking rhythm. The trial began after an employee saw an advertisement for the robotic shoes and ordered a pair to test them. The system is designed for employees who pick orders in various fulfillment zones and aims to both increase speed and reduce physical strain.

Moonwalkers are part of more than 40 automated solutions, including AI and robotic technologies, that support employees at Ikea stores worldwide. “Our colleagues have responded very positively—and so have our customers,” said Sebastian Carlius, fulfillment operations manager at Ikea Helsingborg, in a press statement. “People see something new, something that works, and that sparks curiosity. That energy is what drives us to keep looking for better ways to do things.”

According to Ikea, the project demonstrates that operational initiatives can emerge from employees who are on the shop floor every day. “What the team in Helsingborg has done is a great example of that—taking the initiative, testing something new, and sharing what they’ve learned,” says David McCabe, global fulfillment and core services manager at Ingka Group.