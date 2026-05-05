Jysk plans to open 100 new stores in major European cities

The Danish home furnishings chain Jysk has ambitious expansion plans: the retailer aims to open about 100 new stores over the next three years in prime locations in major European cities, including Brussels, Amsterdam, Barcelona, and Madrid.

More accessible in cities

By the end of August, when the current fiscal year ends, Jysk aims to have opened 30 new stores in major cities. The remaining 70 stores will follow in the two subsequent fiscal years, through the summer of 2028. At least two new stores will open in Brussels. In addition, the retailer will soon open new stores in Amsterdam, Barcelona, Madrid, Bucharest, Dublin, Oslo, and Stockholm, among other cities. With this growth strategy, the home furnishings chain aims to be more accessible to people living in major cities.