Mango to open over six more Home stores in 2026

Mango is accelerating the expansion of its Home concept and plans to open more than ten stores in Spain. Following four store openings in 2025, the brand will expand its presence to new regions and strengthen its position in key markets.

Three new regions

After opening its first four standalone stores in 2025—two in Barcelona, one in Zaragoza, and another in Madrid—Mango Home will make its debut in three new regions. It will expand to Andalusia with a store in Granada, located in the Nevada shopping center; to the Basque Country with a store in Bilbao; and to the Valencian region with a store in the city of Valencia.