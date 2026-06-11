Dille & Kamille nows lets customers borrow products

Want to make your own pasta? Going on a picnic? Fun for a change, but… That is why Dille & Kamille is launching a rental service starting 15 June. This allows customers to try out themed products at home for a week.

Party flags or a fondue set

Following a successful pilot in selected stores, the service is being rolled out to all Dille & Kamille stores in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, and France. The selection varies by season: in the initial phase, customers can choose from items such as a picnic basket with enamel tableware, a pasta set (including a pasta machine, dough cutter, and ravioli mold), and a party package with bunting, a cake stand, and a cake server. Later this year, the selection will be expanded to include a fondue set and a cocktail package, among other items.