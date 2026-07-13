Habitat accelerates European comeback: soon available in 14 markets

Furniture brand Habitat is accelerating its return to the European market with a fully digital sales model. Two years after its acquisition by Vente-unique, the brand is growing again and aims to establish a presence in fourteen European countries.

No more stores

Habitat already sells in France, Germany, Spain, French-speaking Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, and Luxembourg, among other places. The Netherlands, Flanders, Italy, and Italian-speaking Switzerland will now be added at an accelerated pace. The brand ultimately aims to operate in all countries where its parent company, Vente-unique, already has an operational structure.