Maisons du Monde finds British rescuers

Maisons du Monde posted a net loss of 406 million euros last fiscal year, while revenue fell by 5%. To prevent the French home furnishings chain from collapsing under its debt burden, management is drawing up a rescue plan with two British investors.

Reducing debt burden

The French home furnishings chain has reached an agreement with a new consortium of investors and the group’s banks as part of a conciliation procedure. The consortium consists of the British firms Alteri Investors and Eicos Investment Group. They will strengthen the company’s equity and assume a large portion of its debt.