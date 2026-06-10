Jysk completes conversion of Leen Bakker stores in Belgium

On Wednesday, Jysk opened a new store in Sint-Truiden. This marks the completion of the conversion of the last of the eight Leen Bakker locations acquired in Belgium. With the planned opening of seven stores at former Cora sites, a new wave of expansion is already on the horizon.

“A strong foundation for further growth”

The opening of the more than 1,500 m² store in Sint-Truiden marks the culmination of a broader conversion project: Jysk acquired eight stores from Leen Bakker in Belgium, which have been converted over the past few months to the Danish home furnishings chain’s latest concept. Earlier this year, renovated stores opened in Bruges, Dendermonde, Huy, Kuurne, Liège, Marche-en-Famenne, and Zottegem. Each store employs about ten staff members. In Belgium, some twenty former Leen Bakker employees have joined Jysk. In the Netherlands, five former Leen Bakker stores were also converted.

“With this opening, we are completing the first wave of expansion in Belgium. In a short period of time, we have converted all the acquired stores, and we see that customers are responding very positively. This gives us a strong foundation for further growth. We look forward with confidence to the next phase with new openings,” says Frank Christant, Director of Jysk Belgium, France, and the Netherlands.

Indeed, the next series of store openings is already in the works: in the coming months, Jysk will open stores at all Shopping Cora locations. The first openings are scheduled for July 8 in Anderlecht and Châtelineau, followed by Rocourt on July 22. Locations in Hornu, La Louvière, Messancy, and Woluwe will follow later. Jysk aims to expand to at least 125 stores in Belgium in the coming years.