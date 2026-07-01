JYSK opens first Stores at former Cora locations

JYSK is continuing its expansion in Belgium with the opening of three new stores. The Scandinavian home furnishings chain is opening locations this month at the former Cora sites in Anderlecht, Châtelineau, and Rocourt.

First time in shopping centers

Ten new stores have already opened their doors this year, including eight at former Leen Bakker locations. With this new series of openings, the retailer is now also establishing a presence at all former Cora sites, which are being redeveloped by Mitiska REIM. The first openings are scheduled for July 8 in Anderlecht and Châtelineau, followed by Rocourt on July 22. Each store will employ approximately ten staff members.