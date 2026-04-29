IKEA celebrates its 30th anniversary in Spain

Since the opening of its first store in Badalona in May 1996, IKEA’s Spanish network has grown to 80 physical stores, city stores, planning studios and collection points. In May, the retailer will be celebrating with a campaign and price reductions.

Accounting for 20,000 jobs

IKEA illustrates its three decades in Spain with figures from a socio-economic impact study by EY. According to that report, every euro spent at IKEA contributes 3.42 euros to the Spanish economy. The contribution via taxes totals 256 million euros over these three decades. During that period, the chain achieved 31.3 billion euros in cumulative sales.

Employment has grown from a few hundred employees at the start to more than 9,700 people today. On top of this, there are 9,225 indirect jobs with suppliers and 4,378 jobs resulting from employees’ spending on housing, food, leisure and transport, amongst other things. All in all, IKEA accounts for more than 20,000 jobs in Spain.

Remarkable figures

The report contains further remarkable figures. For instance, the total floor area of the 16 large stores is equivalent to 490 Olympic-sized swimming pools. The physical stores receive 50 million visits annually: that is equivalent to the entire population of Sweden visiting an IKEA in Spain almost five times. Online, there are 228 million visits: as if every person in Spain visited the website more than four times a month.

The food division received 10.8 million visits last year. 27,479,904 meatballs have been served over 30 years. 71 nationalities are represented in the Spanish IKEA teams. 8 out of 10 households in Spain have at least one piece of IKEA furniture. It is estimated that 6% of babies born in Spain were conceived in IKEA beds.

30 products with a 30% discount

IKEA is celebrating the anniversary in Badalona with an event on Wednesday 6 May in the store itself. On Monday 11 May, the “Viva el poder del hogar” campaign will launch, illustrating the major social advances of the past 30 years for people and their homes. Furthermore, in May, IKEA is reducing the prices of 30 products that align with relevant social and consumer trends by 30% in both physical stores and online.

“We came to Spain with a very simple yet powerful vision, which still guides us today: to create a better everyday life at home. We have changed a great deal over these 30 years. But one thing has not changed: our commitment to people and their real needs,” says Carl Aaby, CEO of IKEA in Spain.