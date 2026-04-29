Søstrene Grene launches Italian web shop ; first physical store to follow soon

Ahead of the opening of its first brick-and-mortar store in Italy, the Danish home decor chain Søstrene Grene has already launched an online store in the country. The retailer is taking the same approach in Poland.

Building brand awareness

“Today, we’re proud to launch our webshop in Italy, making our wonderful world of home décor, kitchen supplies, hobby items and much more available across Italy,” Søstrene Grene announced on LinkedIn. “Launching online ahead of our physical stores allows us to begin building relationships with our customers and brand awareness before opening our doors. And the wait won’t be long. Soon, we’ll open our first Italian store in Bolzano.”

The launch of the Italian online store comes just one month after the launch of an online store in Poland. The Danish chain will soon open its first physical stores there as well: one of the confirmed locations is the Arkadia shopping center in Warsaw. Expectations are high: “We believe Italy has similar potential to Germany and the United Kingdom. Poland is completely new territory for us because we haven’t ventured into Eastern Europe before, but we see great potential there as well,” CEO Mikkel Grene said last year in an interview with RetailDetail. By 2027, the Danish retail chain aims to have 500 locations across Europe.