Sofacompany hits the 40-store mark

Sofacompany, which—along with Jysk and Bolia, among others—is part of the Danish Lars Larsen Group, is to open its 40th store worldwide in Berlin. An opening is also planned in Groningen: Germany and the Netherlands are key strategic markets for the brand.

“Strong momentum”

On May 30, Sofacompany will reach a small milestone: the opening of its second location in Berlin, which will also be the interior design chain’s 40th store worldwide. The 350-square-meter showroom is located on Lietzenburger Straße in one of the city’s most established design and furniture shopping streets. The Charlottenburg district was chosen because of its strong mix of local residents and international visitors, the company says.

For Sofacompany, Germany has become a strategic growth market, and the Netherlands also continues to play a key role in the chain’s European expansion. On June 27, a new 600-square-meter flagship store will open on Stoeldraaierstraat in Groningen.

“Reaching 40 stores worldwide is an important milestone for SOFACOMPANY and reflects the strong momentum we are experiencing across Europe. Germany and The Netherlands remain key strategic markets for the brand, and these new openings allow us to get even closer to our customers while continuing to strengthen our retail presence in highly attractive locations,” says Chief Sales Officer Shadi Rahmeh.