Investments in stores and assortment lead Wibra to a new record year

Last year, Wibra once again saw its revenue rise by more than a quarter. This growth is not solely due to new store openings; existing stores are also performing strongly. The discount retailer still sees plenty of opportunities in the Netherlands, Belgium, and France.

Concept renewal pays off

Last year, Wibra generated gross revenue of 362 million euros, a 26.4% increase compared to 2024. Operating profit (EBT) came in at 16.1 million euros (+26.1%). Expansion is part of the explanation: in 2025, the retailer opened or relocated 63 stores in the Netherlands, Belgium, and France. But existing stores also showed strong performance with comparable revenue growth of 8.0%, the company reported in a press release. The discounter had already posted record figures in 2024 as well: at that time, revenue rose by more than 20% and profit by more than 35%.

“In recent years, we have deliberately invested in our stores, our product range, and our organization, but we have always remained true to what Wibra has stood for for 70 years: good products at an affordable price,” says CEO Bas Duijsens. Since the brand renewal that began six years ago, Wibra has gradually revamped its stores, product range, and communications. The stores have become more organized, the product range more up-to-date, and the brand image more contemporary.

“Households continue to keep a close eye on their spending. That is precisely why we continue to invest in what matters to our customers: affordable products, modern stores, and a surprising product range. At the same time, we want to continue growing responsibly, with an eye toward our colleagues, our supply chain, and the impact we make. We see plenty of opportunities for further growth in the Netherlands, Belgium, and France, so that more and more households can count on Wibra,” Duijsens added. The company opened a new distribution center in Apeldoorn earlier this year. That additional logistics capacity will support the organization’s continued growth.