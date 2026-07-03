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Written by Pauline Neerman
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[Study] How high streets are becoming “viral pilgrimage” sites thanks to TikTok

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General3 July, 2026
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Social media not only drives online sales but also brings more consumers back to brick-and-mortar stores, cafes, and restaurants. A new study even refers to “viral pilgrimages”: online hypes lead to lines and have a major spillover effect on surrounding businesses.

Driven by social media

New research from American Express and Retail Economics points to an emerging “viral pilgrimage” economy: according to the study, 63% of British adults visited a store or restaurant in the past year after being influenced by content on social media. Among Gen Z—consumers aged 18 to 28—that figure rises to 88%. American Express estimates that social media generates 1.7 billion visits to British shopping districts annually, accounting for more than 30 million visits per week.

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