[Study] How high streets are becoming “viral pilgrimage” sites thanks to TikTok

Social media not only drives online sales but also brings more consumers back to brick-and-mortar stores, cafes, and restaurants. A new study even refers to “viral pilgrimages”: online hypes lead to lines and have a major spillover effect on surrounding businesses.

Driven by social media

New research from American Express and Retail Economics points to an emerging “viral pilgrimage” economy: according to the study, 63% of British adults visited a store or restaurant in the past year after being influenced by content on social media. Among Gen Z—consumers aged 18 to 28—that figure rises to 88%. American Express estimates that social media generates 1.7 billion visits to British shopping districts annually, accounting for more than 30 million visits per week.