Amazon hits one million deliveries in Belgium using electric cargo bikes

Amazon has already delivered more than one million packages in Belgium using electric cargo bikes. The rollout in Belgium is part of a broader European strategy.

In Brussels and Antwerp

Amazon deployed its first electric cargo bikes in 2022 in Brussels’ Vijfhoek district. Since then, the company has gradually expanded its fleet in Brussels and has also started deliveries in Antwerp. In the capital, delivery drivers set out from a local micromobility hub, while in Antwerp they operate from the logistics center at Blue Gate Antwerp.

According to Amazon, the compact vehicles make it possible to deliver more efficiently in historic city centers and densely populated residential neighborhoods, where delivery vans have a harder time navigating. In addition to electric cargo bikes, the company also uses electric mopeds and handcarts for so-called “last-mile” deliveries.

More from microhubs

This milestone aligns with the e-commerce giant’s strategy to reduce emissions, noise pollution, and traffic congestion in urban areas. Amazon plans to open another 25 new micromobility hubs in Europe by 2026 to further scale up low-emission urban logistics.

In Belgium, Amazon plans to invest more than 1 billion euros by 2027. In addition to logistics infrastructure, this investment will also support job creation, training programs for SMEs—such as the E-Academy—and environmental projects, including a partnership with the Brabantse Wouden National Park.