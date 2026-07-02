[Opinion] How Chinese platforms are already undermining the parcel tax

Since 1 July, shoppers pay a flat fee of three euros per product category for packages from outside the European Union. European retailers hope this will put an end to competition from cheap Chinese online stores, but the reality could turn out very differently.

A tax starting at 3 euros

The new European import duties are intended to curb the flow of cheap packages from China: as of now, there is no longer an exemption from import duties for shipments up to 150 euros, and consumers pay a 3-euro fee—not per order, but per order category. So, someone ordering three T-shirts might pay an additional 3 euros, while someone buying earbuds, a keychain, and a smartphone case could end up paying 9 euros.