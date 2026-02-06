Wibra opens new distribution center in Apeldoorn

Wibra’s new distribution center in Apeldoorn has officially opened. The new location offers more space to grow along with the rapid international expansion of the retail company.

Double the number of trucks

With the opening, Wibra says it is taking an important step towards continuing to supply its stores well in the future. In recent years, Wibra has grown from 210 to 360 stores, including a doubling of the number of stores in Belgium and the opening of its first branches in France. This growth is also visible in logistics: the number of trucks has doubled and volumes have increased significantly.