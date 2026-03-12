Should online stores allow AI agents? Amazon sets an important precedent

Should AI agents be allowed unlimited access to any online store? Amazon believes they should not, and even considers it hacking. The ruling of the US federal court could determine the rules for the future…

Disguised as “human” shoppers

Perplexity‘s AI shopping agent is no longer allowed to access Amazon’s platform. The federal judge imposed a preliminary injunction; the appeal is still pending. Nevertheless, the ruling is already telling: the judge finds that Amazon has presented convincing evidence that the tool may violate an anti-hacking law by logging into customer accounts without permission.