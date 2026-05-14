Slowing growth at Action: discount retailer not immune to the crisis

It appears that even discount chains such as Action are feeling the impact of the economic uncertainty that has prevailed since the Iran war. Like-store sales growth is slowing, indicating that consumers are holding back on spending.

Weak sales in France and Germany

Action achieved net sales of 4 billion euros in the first quarter of 2026, a 14% increase compared to the same period last year. However, comparable sales growth—that is, with the same number of stores—amounted to only 3.6%, which is less than half of the rate seen in the same period last year. Observers note that even discount stores are not immune to the impact of rising inflation, which is putting pressure on household budgets. Consumers are particularly cautious in France and Germany, while figures in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Southern Europe were in line with expectations, according to a press release from owner 3i.

On average, 22.2 million customers visited Action stores weekly in the first quarter, an increase of 12.4% compared to the same period in 2025. In the first three months of 2026, Action opened 33 new stores, putting the company, in its own words, on track to add at least 400 stores in Europe by 2026. At the end of the quarter, Action had 3,335 stores in 15 European markets.

A Thousand Prices Reduced

Action opened its first two stores in Croatia, the chain’s 15th market, to great interest from customers. The opening of the first store in Sesvete (Zagreb) resulted in the second-highest single-day sales ever for an Action store and confirms confidence in the potential of this market. In September, Action will enter its 16th market: Slovenia. The first store is expected to open in Velenje, near Ljubljana.

“During times of economic uncertainty, consumers are making even more conscious choices about their spending. The rising cost of groceries is noticeable for many households. At the same time, more and more customers are turning to Action for good-quality everyday essentials at the lowest price,” says Hajir Hajji, CEO of Action. “Our growing customer base gives us a strong foundation for the future. We have lowered nearly 1,000 prices and remain focused on price reductions, ensuring that the products customers need remain accessible to everyone.”