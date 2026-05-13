JD.com continues to grow strongly, but is investing even more aggressively

Net profit is down by more than 50%, yet everyone is pleased with JD.com’s quarterly results. The Chinese e-commerce giant is investing in bold innovations, from European challenger Joybuy to robotic arms.

Highest retail margin ever

JD.com announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2026 today. The company reported revenue of 315.7 billion Chinese yuan (about 41.1 billion euros), representing growth of 4.9%. However, net profit fell by 53% to 5.1 billion yuan (665 million euros), mainly due to higher operating costs and investments in new business sectors.