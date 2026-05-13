CCV from Fiserv: a reliable payment partner with local expertise

Mathieu Derez, CCV at Fiserv







(Advertorial) In a changing world, retailers need a payment partner that combines stability and trust with added value—a partner that can adapt intelligently to all new financial developments. CCV has all the right assets for this, says Mathieu Derez of CCV from Fiserv.

Proactive partner

Payment processing is a term that encompasses more than the name suggests. “Today, retailers expect much more than just payment processing,” says Mathieu Derez, Head of Customer Service at CCV from Fiserv. “Price remains important, but it is no longer the key differentiator. It’s about stability, scalability, and above all, the added value you offer. Think of data, insights, and integrations that help retailers better understand and manage their business. We want to contribute to our customers’ growth through technology, data, and integrations. That’s how we’re evolving from a supplier to a proactive partner.”

Support plays a major role

Key to all of this is support. “Support is often underestimated at the start of a partnership, but it’s decisive in the long term,” notes Mathieu Derez. “How easy is it to work together? You really notice the difference when something goes wrong. That’s when you want to be able to count on a local partner who’s accessible and responds quickly.”

“We’re evolving from a supplier to a proactive payment partner.”

CCV successfully leverages its local support. “That’s a key asset that sets us apart from other players,” he confirms. “In Belgium, a lot revolves around trust and proximity. Customers want to feel heard in their own language and not just be a number. At the same time, flexibility is important: some customers prefer personal contact, while others want to be helped quickly via tools or self-service. That combination is essential, and that’s exactly where we make the difference compared to other providers.”

Local expertise

That local presence is no empty concept. “Especially with larger retail chains and partners, you see that local expertise makes a big difference in speed and efficiency,” explains Mathieu Derez. “Support for retailers and partners is fundamentally different from that for smaller businesses, mainly due to the scale and complexity of their payment environment. In Belgium, local payment methods such as Bancontact, Payconiq, or meal vouchers play a crucial role. For international players without Belgian expertise, this is less obvious. We have local contacts and in-house knowledge, allowing us to integrate these payment methods quickly and correctly into their systems. That’s harder to organize remotely.”

“A combination of smart technology and human expertise.”

“Moreover, payment no longer stops at the checkout. Retailers want to let their customers pay at any point in the customer journey—in-store, online, and via unattended solutions such as charging stations or self-service terminals in parking lots. So, no off-the-shelf solutions, but custom integrations that seamlessly connect hundreds or thousands of touchpoints to their own software.”

Smart technology and human expertise

AI facilitates efficiency and speed… provided it serves the customer. “If AI makes things easier, it’s a major added value,” notes Mathieu Derez. “The future lies in the combination of smart technology and human expertise.”