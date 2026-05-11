RetailDetail launches Re-tales: “More than just an advertorial. A conversation with the industry“

Re-tales is RetailDetail’s new in-depth format: an editorial piece on a current retail topic, supplemented by five exclusive advertorials for brands that want to showcase their expertise through a real-life customer case study.

Credible and relevant

How does it work? RetailDetail writes an in-depth editorial analysis on a specific topic. Advertisers contribute a concrete customer case study or testimonial: concrete, credible, and aligned with the theme. Together, the pieces form a dossier that informs, inspires, and positions the participating brands. Because the case studies appear alongside independent journalism, they gain an authority and context that pure advertising cannot offer.

The Re-tales dossiers appear in a recognizable section on the RetailDetail website (the current Retaildesign dossier on the homepage is an example) and are promoted via newsletters and social media to the entire retail audience. Each edition has exactly 5 advertorials available. Spots are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Scheduled for the coming months: back-to-school (late June), franchising & innovation (late September), and AI in Retail (late November).

Interested in an edition for 2026? Click the button below for more information and to contact the sales team.