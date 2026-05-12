Wingzz China: How China is moving the European retail clock forward

When travelling, sometimes you realise that what you see isn’t necessarily new, but rather a sign that you’re running behind back home. China is one such place. Anyone walking through Shanghai, Shenzhen, or Hangzhou today isn’t looking at a pie-in-the-sky vision of the future, but at retail operating at a different speed. It’s a pace that’s now making its way to Europe, in four perfectly timed steps.

The clock is ticking faster

How long is a consumer willing to wait? How quickly does a product become a story, and a story a sale? How does data relate to transactions? In China, the retail clock is ticking faster, and that is precisely why we in Europe are on the eve of something much bigger than a new wave of cheap packages. That is what RetailDetail founder Jorg Snoeck and Maarten Leyts (Trendwolves) are noticing now that they are on the ground preparing for the Wingzz retail inspiration trip (September 7–13).

Joybuy is coming to Europe. RedNote is preparing its international e-commerce offensive with Redshop. Shein and Temu are now established names in the European “retail conversation.” Chinese car brands are already here, and more are on the way. But anyone who continues to sum all this up as “China is bringing cheap goods” is missing the point. While that is true, a far more dangerous wave is coming: high-quality goods, packaged as entertainment, delivered at lightning speed, and sold through social channels.

Step 1: raising the bar on logistics

In Europe, we have long viewed e-commerce as a more efficient version of catalog sales. You know what you need, you search for it, you compare, you buy, and then you wait. Sometimes a day, sometimes a week. If the delivery service says they’ll come “between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.,” we still find that more or less normal. But that patience is running out: Joybuy, the European online retail arm of JD.com, officially launched in Western Europe in March. The platform positions itself not only on price, but primarily on speed, brand selection, and its own retail and logistics model.

Joybuy is not a traditional marketplace, but brings a Chinese approach to Europe: strategically placed inventory, in-house logistics control, warehouses, local distribution, and same-day or next-day delivery in major cities. JoyExpress, the logistics service supporting Joybuy, operates from more than sixty warehouses and depots across Europe, according to JD.com.

In China, logistics isn’t the back end of retail—it’s marketing: the promise of “order today, delivered today” makes buying more intuitive and easier. When delivery feels immediate, the purchasing decision becomes less of a hurdle. And the smaller the purchasing decision, the greater the power of content. In China, you see this everywhere: the customer journey starts with recommendations and social media content, not by waiting for the consumer to “search” for something.

Step 2: make buying social

A consumer doesn’t open Douyin (TikTok) to buy a day cream, a jacket, a food processor, or a snack, but to be entertained. However, the product is built right into that entertainment. Xiaohongshu, increasingly known internationally as RedNote, is no ordinary social platform in China either. It is simultaneously a source of inspiration, a review engine, a search engine, a lifestyle magazine, a community, and a shopping street. Users come there for validation. Is this product good? Does this fit my life? Do people like me use this too? What do others say? What does this look like in a real bathroom, kitchen, handbag, or nursery?

Now, RedNote is preparing its cross-border e-commerce platform, Redshop. According to recent reports, the initial phase will focus on a select group of sellers and, among other things, artisanal, curated products. That sounds less spectacular than Temu, but it may be strategically more important. RedNote can teach Europe that trust no longer comes solely from brand awareness, but from social proof.

European retailers are strong at building brands, but they still do so “top-down.” In China, brands try not only to reach consumers through expensive external traffic, but to bring them into their own groups, chats, mini-programs, membership programs, and service channels. Pop Mart, known for its Labubu dolls, has over 800 official groups on WeChat with more than 100,000 users, plus over 150,000 unofficial fan groups. On Douyin (TikTok), the brand has 22.34 million followers and chat groups. That’s not just a “fun community”—it’s distribution, retention, market research, customer service, and sales all rolled into one.

Step 4: cold, hard data for a warm experience

This brings us to data. Because behind all that elegant-looking frictionlessness lies, of course, a powerful machine. According to the report, real-time tracking is crucial on Chinese social commerce platforms: event tracking records actions such as product views, add-to-cart, checkout, wishlists, and social sharing; trackable QR codes monitor interactions and behavior; menus and recommendations can be adjusted in real time.

That may sound cold, but the result often feels warmer to the consumer. The recommendation is more relevant. The livestream is a better fit. The promotion comes at the right time. The sales agent knows what you’re talking about. Checkout is closer. Delivery is faster. The service is more personalized. That is the paradox of Chinese retail: behind the scenes, it is extremely automated, but on the front end, it often feels more human and direct than what we offer digitally in Europe.

The bottom line: a comprehensive, more sophisticated threat

The wave that is coming, therefore, consists of multiple layers. First, price. Then speed. Then quality. Then social influence. Ultimately: a different set of consumer expectations. Tomorrow, consumers will expect inspiration, advice, payment, delivery, and service to be one seamless process.

That is also why the arrival of Chinese players in Europe feels different now than it did ten years ago. Back then, we mainly looked at dropshipping price-breakers like AliExpress and Wish. Today, a more complete package is emerging: platforms with logistics, content, data, and design.

With Wingzz China, we won’t be gazing in wonder at gimmicks or quirks; we’ll be examining real retail mechanics. And perhaps even more importantly: those who join us will feel just how quickly “new” can become normal. China is turning the European retail clock forward. The question isn’t whether we can stop that clock. The question is whether we’ll learn to read the time in time.

Mark your calendars for September 7–13, 2026, and join RetailDetail on the Wingzz retail tour with dozens of other retail managers from the Benelux.