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Written by Pauline Neerman
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Amazon launches first drone deliveries in the UK

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General7 May, 2026

Amazon is now also delivering via drones in the United Kingdom. At least, an initial trial has started in Darlington, near Durham, allowing for deliveries within two hours.

Prime Air: delivery within two hours

The service, called Prime Air, uses Amazon’s latest MK30 drone. These drones can carry packages weighing up to 2.2 kilograms and deliver within a 12-kilometer radius of the distribution center in Darlington. This allows customers to receive everyday items such as beauty products, batteries, and candy in their backyards within two hours.

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