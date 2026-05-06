Amazon to invest 15 billion euros in France, creating 7,000 jobs

Over the next three years, Amazon plans to invest more than 15 billion euros in France. This will create more than 7,000 new permanent jobs, both at logistics sites and in cloud and AI solutions.

Four new distribution centers

The American e-commerce giant Amazon announced on Tuesday that it will invest more than 15 billion euros in France between 2026 and 2028. The company plans to build four new distribution centers, develop cloud and artificial intelligence solutions, and consolidate its existing network. The investment is the largest in the country to date, says Amazon, which has already invested more than 30 billion euros in France since 2010.

According to the press release, this will lead to the creation of more than 7,000 permanent jobs, including 1,000 in Illiers-Combray (Eure-et-Loir), 1,000 in Beauvais (Oise), and another 3,000 in Colombier-Saugnieu (Rhône). By the end of 2027, a distribution center will open in Ensisheim, in the Haut-Rhin, creating an additional 2,000 jobs.

“This means faster deliveries, a wider selection, and low prices accessible throughout France—all with a smaller environmental footprint thanks to a logistics network based on proximity,” says Jean-Baptiste Thomas, country manager for Amazon France. By 2025, the e-commerce company will have fulfilled more than 170 million same-day or next-day orders for Prime members in France. In more than 20 French cities, over two-thirds of deliveries are now made using electric vehicles, cargo bikes, or on foot.