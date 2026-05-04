Rakuten to shut down its French marketplace

The Japanese e-commerce company Rakuten is seeking a buyer for its marketplace operations in France. The platform is losing market share and customers due to increased international competition. If no buyer comes forward, the business will be shut down.

Declining visitor numbers

After 16 years, Rakuten’s ambitions in France—and by extension in Europe—are coming to an end. The Japanese company is seeking a buyer for its marketplace, which has also launched in Spain since September 2025. If no buyer is found, the company will permanently close in the third quarter of this year, putting some 180 jobs at risk. The company has confirmed this to Les Echos.