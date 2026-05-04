“Chinese online retailers cost European economies about 5 billion euros annually”

In the space of a year, nearly 2,500 retailers went out of business in Germany. Is this due to Temu and Shein, as many claim? What is the real impact of Chinese e-commerce platforms? A German study set out to find out.

Permanent discounts are becoming the norm

In Germany, 2,490 retailers went bankrupt between August 2024 and August 2025, just below the record set in 2016. According to a report by IW Consult, this goes beyond mere economic fluctuations, as medium-sized and price-sensitive players in particular are losing ground: the cause lies in price pressure and shifting consumer habits.