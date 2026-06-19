All European online stores must have a “cancel order” button, starting today

Starting June 19, 2026, all online stores in the European Union must have a clear cancellation feature in their app or on their website. The goal is to make it just as easy for consumers to cancel online purchases as it is to make them—with a single click.

“Cancel purchase”

The measure, which stems from a European directive, is intended to make the existing right of withdrawal more accessible. Currently, customers often still have to cancel or return their online purchases via a form, but from now on, this should be possible with a single click of a button. Furthermore, the button must be easily accessible, without requiring users to log in or contact customer service first.