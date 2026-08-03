Bol will provide its sales partners with more data and analytics

At the request of the Dutch regulatory authority, Bol, Ahold Delhaize’s online store, has implemented several improvements to increase transparency for both consumers and business partners.

Clarity and ease of use

The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) conducted an investigation into various aspects of how the Bol platform operates. Among other things, the investigation examined communication with sales partners, competition among sellers, and the way prices are displayed, the retailer reported in a press release. The ACM did not find any violations; however, Bol and the ACM have reached agreements on further improvements to the platform, aimed at greater transparency, clarity, and ease of use for consumers and sales partners.

Throughout the investigation, Bol cooperated constructively with the ACM, implemented changes, and reached agreements. For example, the online store will communicate more clearly about the options available to sales partners to object to decisions that affect them.

Improved price display

“We are improving our complaints handling process, enhancing the operation of the Buy Box, and making additional data and analyses available to help partners better respond to customer needs. In addition, selling partners can participate in Select Deals under the same conditions as bol, and we have further clarified our terms and conditions,” the company says. For customers, the way prices are displayed will be made clearer, and contact options will be even easier to find.

“Millions of customers and thousands of selling partners choose bol every day. That means it must be clear to everyone how our platform works and which rules apply,” says Jorn Palm, Chief Legal Officer at Bol. “We appreciate the constructive dialogue with the ACM and are pleased with the conclusions and agreements that have resulted from it. They help us further increase transparency on our platform and make bol even better for everyone who uses it.”