The number of complaints about fraudulent online stores continues to rise in Belgium

The number of scams involving fake online stores continues to rise in Belgium. Last year, the Federal Public Service for the Economy recorded an average of 23 complaints from victims every day.

Actual number even higher

Consumers and businesses filed 8,342 unique reports last year regarding so-called “fake online stores,” according to the FPS Economy’s recently published 2025 activity report. It is the most frequently reported complaint to the agency, and the actual number of scams is undoubtedly much higher, as not everyone reports them.

“These often involve social media ads that lead to fraudulent websites. After payment, no delivery is made, and the online store disappears from the internet after a few weeks, ”according to the report, as covered by Het Nieuwsblad. Recently, Safeonweb.be warned about fake ads on social media promising big discounts on well-known brands such as Caroline Biss, Marie Jo, or Bioracer.

The fake websites are often set up from abroad, with a URL ending in .be. The government is trying to take proactive measures, but with 208,000 new .be domain names expected in 2025, this is no easy task.