Spanish discount retailer PrimaPrix is growing in France, but continues to rack up losses

The Spanish discount chain PrimaPrix is continuing its expansion in France. Its store network and revenue are growing rapidly, but this has also resulted in increasing losses.

15 new stores

By 2025, PrimaPrix will have more than tripled its revenue in France, following revenue of 12 million euros in 2024. This growth is partly due to an expansion of the store network: following the opening of 15 new stores in 2025, the chain now has 28 locations in the country, two of which operate under the PrimaPrix Beauty brand. However, this growth comes at a cost: the net loss rose to 12.2 million euros, according to LSA.

PrimaPrix has been operating in France since 2022. The unconventional discounter primarily sells well-known brand-name products at rock-bottom prices, offering a mix of temporary clearance sales from overstock and a permanent product line. In its city stores, shoppers follow a set route past household and personal care products, food, and fresh items nearing their expiration dates. There is also a wine section.