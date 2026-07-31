TEDi opens its 40th store in Belgium

The German discount chain TEDi reached a small milestone in Belgium on Friday with the opening of its 40th store. Things are moving quite quickly for the retailer, which has only been operating in the country since 2023.

40 stores in three years

TEDi’s 40th Belgian store opened Friday on Sportlaan in Bree, Limburg, at a retail park that is also home to Carrefour Market and Hubo, among others. The non-food discounter didn’t launch in the country until June 2023 and can therefore look back on a strong growth trajectory, though its ambitions are, of course, far from fulfilled: in the long term, the retailer aims to have 150 to 200 stores.

TEDi sells a range of up to 17,000 items, more than 5,000 of which cost just under one euro. These include decorative items, kitchenware, toys, craft supplies, and candy. The German chain now operates in fifteen countries with more than 3,600 stores.