Ace & Tate expands in Madrid with two more stores

Ace & Tate is accelerating its expansion in Spain with two new store openings in Madrid. This move marks a new phase for the company in the country and represents the first visible step following its acquisition of PJ. Lobster earlier this year.

Transformation of five stores

The two retail locations previously operated under the PJ. Lobster brand. Ace & Tate adapted both spaces to its visual identity, customer service model, and aesthetic vision. The chain retained some recognizable features of the original design. In doing so, it aims to align the Spanish brand’s local presence with the commercial standards that the Amsterdam-based company applies across its network.