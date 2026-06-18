Centric Confirmed as Dassault Systèmes’ PLM Standard for Consumer Goods & Retail (CPGR)

(Advertorial) Centric Software® is pleased to announce that its parent company, Dassault Systèmes, endorses Centric PLM as the preferred solution for Consumer Packaged Goods & Retail (CPGR). Centric Software delivers innovative, integrated, end-to-end AI-powered enterprise solutions to take products from concept to commercialization.

Dassault Systèmes’ Centric brand delivers integrated, AI-powered enterprise solutions in the fashion, luxury, footwear, outdoor, home, consumer electronics, food, beverage, cosmetics, personal care and multi-category retail sectors. More than 2,900 customers worldwide in more than 65 countries use Centric solutions to plan, design, develop, source, comply, buy, make, price, allocate, assort, sell and replenish products to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals. Customers include LVMH, Carrefour, Walmart, The Magnum Ice Cream Company, J.M. Smucker, RITUALS, Robertet, The Body Shop, Hugo Boss, Levi Strauss & Co. and Tsingtao Brewery Co, Ltd.

In the past five years, Centric Software’s customer base in the Consumer Packaged Goods & Retail industry has gained substantial traction with a growth rate of 120%, gaining approximately 100 customers across the globe. This cements its presence as a major player in this arena due to solving industry-specific imperatives unique to CPG. More explicitly, Centric PLM:

Streamlines compliance with evolving domestic and global regulations, improving traceability for ingredients and materials, strengthening audit readiness and reducing the risk of recalls or market withdrawal. Accelerates time to market to capture fast-moving consumer trends, reducing cycle time for reformulations, packaging updates and product launches across channels. Improves margin control—important for cost-sensitive categories like food & beverage—by increasing visibility into raw material costs, supplier pricing and formula yield to protect profitability. Enables faster innovation in an extremely competitive market, improving cross-functional collaboration among R&D, quality, packaging and procurement to accelerate new product development. Manage formulations, ingredients and nutrition and regulatory calculations alongside BOMs and specifications, ensuring accurate allergen management, consistent labeling and faster approval workflows.

Centric Software customers have seen up to: 38% faster product development cycles, 10% revenue increase from new products, 90% reduction in regulatory analysis time and 50% reduction in product costing process time.

From global luxury maisons to fast-moving consumer brands, industry leaders rely on Centric solutions to uphold the highest standards while accelerating innovation and support the joint Dassault Systèmes-Centric Software strategy.

“In the luxury sector, operational excellence, transparency and end-to-end traceability are imperatives throughout the entire product development lifecycle. Centric PLM strategically unifies creative, technical and operational teams on a singular, high-performance platform, thereby ensuring the highest standards of consistency across the entire value chain. In an increasingly complex landscape, shaped by significant business shifts and major technological disruptions, developing, maintaining and continuously enhancing a PLM platform for the luxury industry represents a critical and far-reaching challenge. We are confident that this alignment with Dassault Systèmes reinforces Centric Software’s position to manage this technological transformation effectively.”

– Franck Le Moal, LVMH Group IT & Technology Director, LVMH

“As a fast-growing rising force in the global color cosmetics industry, SHEGLAM scales across multiple channels. Centric PXM builds a critical product data foundation for our digital operations and enables flexible adaptation to complex business scenarios. Rooted in a professional collaboration experience, we place full trust in Centric’s solutions. We also anticipate deep synergy between Dassault Systèmes and Centric—this synergy will deliver targeted digital enablement for cosmetics enterprises and fuel our sustained, steady growth.”

– Zhou Jinjian, Head of Digitalization, SHEGLAM

“By selecting Centric PLM, we’re positioning ourselves to streamline product development and enable more agile, enterprise-wide decision-making in response to evolving consumer demands. We expect to improve innovation planning and drive efficiency while maintaining greater control to support sustainable growth.”

– J.M. Smucker

“With Centric PLM, we centralized and integrated our global product data as ‘Single Source of Truth’, improved the operational efficiency of the new product development process, continuously enhanced our product differentiation advantages and ensured Regulatory compliance and high quality. Over the past years, H&H Group has steadily advanced and expanded its digital transformation. We look forward to the close collaboration between Dassault Systèmes and Centric PLM, which will provide more comprehensive digital support.”

– H&H Group

“Increasing product complexity and evolving regulations push us to continuously elevate innovation and operational excellence. Centric PLM provides the visibility and alignment we need from strategy through commercialization, and Dassault Systèmes’ endorsement reinforces the platform’s strategic strength for our industry.”

– Mauro Maccagnani, Group Chief Information Technology Officer, Intercos Group.

“The Generative Economy demands holistic innovation. While other companies offer point solutions, Dassault Systèmes addresses the whole picture – transforming scattered signals into coherent decisions at an enterprise scale,” said Elisa Prisner, Executive Vice President, Strategy, Industry, Marketing and Transformation, Dassault Systèmes. “Consumer goods companies shouldn’t have to choose between speed and safety, innovation and compliance, consumer appeal and industrial reality. We are positioning Centric as the strategic PLM solution for the connected consumer goods enterprise, integrating product portfolio management with research, development and manufacturing.”

Fabrice Canonge, CEO of Centric Software says, “We are thrilled and grateful for the adoption of Centric as the PLM Leader in the CPG & Retail sectors. Major retail, food & beverage and cosmetics & personal care companies have successfully embraced Centric Software solutions that are uniquely tailored to serve these demanding verticals. We are excited to empower even more brands and retailers to accelerate innovation, planning, product development, compliance and sourcing.”

For more information or to request a personalized demo of Centric PLM for food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care or grocery, click below to learn how to boost efficiency, reduce time to market and improve profitability.