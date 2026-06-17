Packages from outside the EU will cost at least 3 euros more: how does the new tax work?

Starting 1 July, EU consumers will pay at least 3 euros in customs duties on every e-commerce package (valued at less than 150 euros) from countries outside the European Union. The EU hopes this will lower the flood of cheap packages from China, but the reality is proving to be more complex…

Goal: to ease competitive and customs pressures

The European Commission is abolishing the customs exemption (de minimis) for packages valued at less than 150 euros and is now introducing a temporary transitional measure, pending a structural technical solution planned for mid-2028. The measure, which will remain in effect until July 1, 2028, is intended to create a more level playing field for European online retailers and enable better customs controls.