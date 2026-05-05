Amazon opens up its logistics backbone to third-party companies

Amazon wants to capitalize (even more) on its logistics infrastructure: following the launch of its AWS cloud services, the e-commerce giant is now introducing Amazon Supply Chain Services (ASCS). It promises to be a formidable competitor to existing players such as UPS, FedEx, and DHL.

P&G and American Eagle first customers

Amazon is diving into the contract logistics market: the new service offers companies access to the e-commerce giant’s entire logistics ecosystem. From freight transport by sea, air, and road to warehousing, order fulfillment, and package delivery, “companies of all shapes and sizes” can now turn to Amazon for these services.