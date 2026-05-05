Amazon is making a new attempt to break into the British grocery market

In the United Kingdom, Amazon is working toward closer collaboration with food and beverage suppliers to further expand its online grocery business. Fresh produce plays a key role in this.

Limited market share

Amazon has held talks with various food and beverage suppliers in recent weeks. The American retail giant wants to work more closely with them to further expand its online grocery business in the United Kingdom, The Times reported last Saturday. Last year, the company closed all physical Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go grocery stores in the UK to focus on the Whole Foods Market chain and on e-commerce.