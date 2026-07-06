Aldi UK tests limited opening hours as part of a cost-cutting measure

While Aldi in Belgium is considering opening on Sundays to regain market share, the discounter in the UK is taking the opposite approach: stores there are closing an hour earlier to cut costs and keep prices low.

Cost savings

In the United Kingdom, Aldi Süd is testing the impact of shorter operating hours. Several dozen stores there are now closing an hour earlier: at 9 p.m. instead of 10 p.m., as is customary in the country. This has been reported by customers and employees of the affected stores on social media. The discounter has not disclosed exactly how many stores are involved. According to The Sun, this currently affects 48 of a total of 1,048 British stores, but that number is expected to rise in the coming months.