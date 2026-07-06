Wicky fruit drink becomes CoolBest’s little sister

Refresco Benelux has sold the trademark rights to the fruit beverage brand Wicky to Riedel. Riedel is the manufacturer of Dutch brands such as Appelsientje, CoolBest, and DubbelFrisss, and now strengthens its position in the fruit beverage market once more.

“The attention it deserves”

While Riedel will become the owner of the brand, Refresco Benelux will remain responsible for the production and bottling of Wicky. According to both companies, this arrangement ensures continuity for retailers and consumers. Financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed. The acquisition was finalized in the second quarter of 2026.