Zeeman appoints former Ahold Delhaize manager as new CEO

Zeeman announces that Boudewijn van Nieuwenhuijzen will become the new Chief Executive Officer on August 1, 2026. He succeeds Erik-Jan Mares, who has led the company for the past nine years.

20 years of experience

Boudewijn van Nieuwenhuijzen has more than two decades of international leadership experience in retail, FMCG, and wholesale, Zeeman said in a press release. His most recent position was CEO of Super Indo in Indonesia, part of Ahold Delhaize. He also held management positions at HEMA and worked at Unilever. “His proven ability to combine strategic clarity with hands-on execution and people-oriented leadership makes him an excellent match for Zeeman,” the retailer said.

“We are delighted to welcome Boudewijn van Nieuwenhuijzen as the new CEO of Zeeman,” said Bert Roetert, on behalf of the Supervisory Board. “His broad international experience, clear strategic vision, and strong focus on people and commercial performance make him the right leader. We look forward to working with him.”

As previously announced, Erik-Jan Mares will remain CEO until July 1, 2026.