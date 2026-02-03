CEO Erik-Jan Mares leaves Zeeman, successor ready to take over

After nearly nine years as CEO of Zeeman , Erik-Jan Mares is handing over the reins: “I want to give the organization room to move on to the next phase,” he says. The textile discounter has already found a successor.

Focus on sustainability

In June, CEO Mares will have his last day at Zeeman. “Zeeman is a company where everyone can be themselves and where the human touch comes first. Contributing to society and the planet is just as important as revenue growth. People at Zeeman are genuinely interested in each other and help each other selflessly,” says Mares in a press release from the retailer. “But after almost nine years, it’s time for me to move on. I want to give the organization room for new leadership, for the next phase. I’m also looking forward to learning something new elsewhere. Discovering new markets, sectors, and dynamics has always been one of my greatest motivations.”

In recent years, Mares has built a steady long-term strategy, with room for entrepreneurship and sustainable business practices. The textile discounter took steps towards circular fashion, started selling second-hand clothing, and advocated for a living wage in textile-producing countries. Last year, the retailer made headlines with a stunt: a (synthetic) diamond for €29.99.

Zeeman has already found a successor for Mares: “We are finalizing the appointment and will report on this shortly,” said Bert Roetert, on behalf of the Supervisory Board.