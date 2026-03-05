Primark interim boss stays on and receives reinforcement

Primark has officially appointed Eoin Tonge as CEO after a year on an interim basis. He will be assisted by a new Chief Commercial Officer: the fashion chain is creating this position as the CEO’s commercial right-hand man.

Already earned his stripes

Parent company Associated British Foods (ABF) has announced that Tonge will become Chief Executive at Primark with immediate effect. He had already been fulfilling that role on an interim basis since March 31, 2025, but had been a member of the ABF board of directors since February 2023 and became the group’s chief financial officer in April 2023. Previously, he worked at Marks & Spencer as chief financial officer and chief strategy officer, among other positions.