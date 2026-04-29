Nike to cut 325 additional jobs at its European distribution center

A new round of restructuring at Nike’s European logistics hub in Laakdal, Belgium, puts an additional 325 jobs at risk, on top of the 411 jobs the company previously announced.

Increasing competition

At a special works council meeting at Nike in Laakdal on Wednesday afternoon, management announced its intention to cut an additional 325 jobs at its logistics hub. A previous round of restructuring announced in March had already targeted 411 jobs. The total now stands at 736. From its Belgian site, where nearly 5,000 people work, Nike manages the logistics of its products in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

The manufacturer is cutting costs worldwide. The company is suffering from increasing competition from emerging brands. Following disappointing figures, Nike announced another major round of layoffs last week that would cost about 1,400 jobs, primarily within the technology departments in North America, Europe, and Asia.