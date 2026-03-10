Nike pulls the plug on 411 jobs at European logistics hub

In a radical new round of restructuring, Nike has announced that it is cutting 411 jobs at its European logistics hub in Belgium. 330 of the jobs affected are weekend jobs, while the remaining 81 jobs are in logistics support functions.

Third blow in less than a year

The layoffs in Laakdal are part of Nike’s broader global strategy to cut costs. In January 2026, the company announced that more than 700 jobs would be lost in US distribution centers. The sports brand has been under pressure for some time due to global shifts in the sector, with increasing competition from emerging brands.

The European logistics hub in Laakdal has also been affected. There were previous rounds of redundancies in June and September last year, with 155 weekend workers being moved to weekday shifts and 80 jobs in the technology department being lost. Negotiations under the Renault Act will start next week, with the social partners attempting to reduce the number of compulsory redundancies.