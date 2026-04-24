Nike is cutting another 1,400 jobs worldwide

Nike is carrying out another major round of layoffs, the second one this year. This time, about 1,400 jobs will be cut, mainly in the technology departments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Focus on supply chain and technology

The cuts affect just under 2% of the global workforce, according to an internal memo from Chief Operating Officer Venkatesh Alagirisamy, which Reuters was able to review. The layoffs follow previous rounds of cuts. In January, Nike already cut 775 jobs to accelerate automation, and in March, the sneaker manufacturer announced another 411 layoffs at its European logistics center in Laakdal, Belgium.