Belgian fashion retailers JBC and Filou & Friends join forces

Claes Retail Group (CRG) – the company behind JBC, CKS, and Mayerline – and children’s clothing brand Filou & Friends are entering into a 50/50 joint venture. The first Filou & Friends collection has been on sale in 15 JBC stores since February.

Reaching more families

For CRG, the collaboration means strengthening its offering with a high-quality, future-oriented Belgian brand with a distinct identity. For Filou & Friends, it means a new step towards reaching more families, through a partner that shares their long-term vision. By joining forces, both brands want to inspire families to make conscious choices.

The Maes family, who own the company, will remain in charge of Filou & Friends, with Rudi Maes as CEO alongside his wife Sophie and their son Emile. The existing network of 14 Filou & Friends stores will remain an important part of the brand and its further growth.

Brands that reinforce each other

Both JBC and Filou and Friends are strongly rooted in Belgium and share a love for children’s fashion that is playful, comfortable, and recognizable. By joining forces, they are bringing their worlds together, according to the press release. Their shared conviction is clear: children’s clothing should not only be beautiful and playful, but also made to grow with the child, to be passed on, and to be worn for a long time.

“We strongly believe in Belgian brands that reinforce each other. This collaboration does not feel like a commercial move, but rather a match in vision, values, and ambition,” says Rudi Maes. “Filou & Friends is a brand with a warm, family-oriented heart that fits perfectly with JBC’s identity,” says CRG CEO Bart Claes. “The fact that we can write this story together as Belgian brands that believe in each other makes this collaboration extra special. Together, we want to bring something sincere and beautiful to families.”