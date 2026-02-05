Hoff launches global expansion in London’s Covent Garden

Spanish trainer brand Hoff is kicking off its international expansion with a second flagship store in London. The new boutique in Covent Garden is set to be the springboard for further growth in Europe, the US, and Latin America.

London as a testing ground

The new store on Long Acre, in Covent Garden, covers an area of over 700 square meters and is now the largest branch outside Spain. The interior, designed by Spanish architectural firm El Departamento, combines industrial elements with minimalist aesthetics – a reflection of London’s “urban culture,” according to the brand.