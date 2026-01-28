Europe - EN
Debenhams decides not to sell PrettyLittleThing after all

Fashion28 January, 2026
Despite announcing last summer that PrettyLittleThing might be up for sale, Debenhams Group now wants to keep the teen brand on board, as results are improving and the retailer’s transformation plan is on track.

Promising turnaround

In August last year, Debenhams announced that it was considering selling PrettyLittleThing because the brand’s weaker performance was weighing on the group’s results. But now the retailer is talking about accelerated progress in the implementation of its restructuring agenda. The board of directors has therefore decided not to divest the youth label PrettyLittleThing.

