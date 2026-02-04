Chinese Anta Sports to open first US flagship store

Sportswear brand Anta Sports will soon open its first American flagship store in Beverly Hills. This is the next step in the global expansion plans of the Chinese company, which recently acquired a stake in Puma.

“Perfect home”

On February 13, Anta will open a 250 m² store in Beverly Hills, which will be the company’s first American brand hub. The flagship store will sell a range of running apparel, lifestyle shoes, basketball equipment, and clothing. But the retailer wants the location to be more than just a store: there are plans for running clubs and various activities led by athletes.

“Opening of our first U.S. flagship store in Beverly Hills is a defining moment for Anta,” said CEO Samuel Tsui. “This store represents our commitment to the U.S. market and our belief that sport, culture, and performance innovation belong on the world’s biggest stages. Beverly Hills is the perfect home for that vision.”

Anta has more than 12,000 stores throughout China. The Beverly Hills opening is an important step in the brand’s global expansion and long-term investment in the US market. The news comes just a week after the company reached an agreement with Groupe Artémis, the Pinault family’s investment company, to acquire a 29.06 percent stake in Puma for €1.5 billion.