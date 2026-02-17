Europe - EN
Boohoo owner Debenhams pumps another 35 million pounds into recovery

Fashion17 February, 2026

The turnaround of Boohoo, now operating under the name Debenhams, is on track, according to the British fast-fashion group. The company is backing up its words with a capital increase of £35 million (€41 million).

All brands profitable again

The former youth brand Boohoo, which has been operating officially under the name Debenhams since March 2025, expects an adjusted EBITDA of £50 million (around €58.5 million) for the current financial year (ending February 28). The British group is also counting on double-digit growth for the next financial year, reports Fashion Network. The sales trend is steadily improving, while costs are falling sharply – partly due to retaining few assets.

