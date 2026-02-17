Boohoo owner Debenhams pumps another 35 million pounds into recovery

The turnaround of Boohoo, now operating under the name Debenhams, is on track, according to the British fast-fashion group. The company is backing up its words with a capital increase of £35 million (€41 million).

All brands profitable again

The former youth brand Boohoo, which has been operating officially under the name Debenhams since March 2025, expects an adjusted EBITDA of £50 million (around €58.5 million) for the current financial year (ending February 28). The British group is also counting on double-digit growth for the next financial year, reports Fashion Network. The sales trend is steadily improving, while costs are falling sharply – partly due to retaining few assets.