Cotswold Outdoor owner regains control

The outdoor group Yonderland, known for chains such as Cotswold Outdoor and A.S.Adventure, is back on its own feet. The French investment fund PAI and the group’s management have bought out the banks that had acquired a stake of around 45% in the company during the Covid pandemic.

Debt restructuring after Covid

The Covid pandemic forced the company into debt restructuring in 2021, with PAI and management seeing their shareholding shrink to 55%. In exchange for their financial support, the banks acquired almost half of the shares. Now, three years later, that period is over: PAI and management have bought out the banks, although the exact price remains unknown. PAI has thus regained full control, while management has taken a “substantial” minority stake, according to De Tijd.